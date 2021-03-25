Maren Morris shares her favorite 'Arrested Development' line in remembrance of Jessica Walters

ABC

In the wake of actor Jessica Walters’ death on Wednesday night, Maren Morris was among the celebrities to share remembrances of her talent and legacy on social media.



Maren shared a favorite memory from beloved TV comedy Arrested Development, in which Walters played the quirky, vodka-soaked family matriarch, Lucille Bluth. While there are plenty of quips and one-liners to choose from the show’s five seasons, Maren picked one that she described as “one of the funniest lines still ever delivered.”

“Michael: Get rid of the Seaward,” Maren continued. “Lucille: I’ll leave when I’m good and ready.”

Maren’s penchant for sitcoms like Arrested Development is well-documented: In 2018, she and her husband, fellow singer Ryan Hurd, recreated Jim and Pam’s memorable wedding scene from The Office during a trip to Niagara Falls.



Meanwhile, in music news, it’s been a busy week for Maren: She’s featured as a background vocalist on Taylor Swift’s new version of “You All Over Me,” which drops on Friday.



She and Ryan also celebrated their son Hayes’ first birthday this week, sharing a series of pictures of his Peter Rabbit-themed party on her Instagram stories.

By Carena Liptak

