Maren Morris sings background vocals on Taylor Swift's "From the Vault" song

Beth Garrabrant

Maren Morris is collaborating with Taylor Swift on a song “From the Vault.”

When Taylor announced she would release the re-recorded version of her album Fearless, she added that the project would include “6 never before released songs from the vault.” Thursday, we’ll get to hear one of them.

The superstar shared via Instagram that she’ll be releasing a “From the Vault” song off her Fearless (Taylor’s Version) album called “You All Over Me,” which features background vocals by Maren.

“One thing I’ve been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists,” says Taylor. “I’m really excited to have @marenmorris singing background vocals on this song….can’t wait for you to hear it!!”

Taylor included a photo of herself and Maren together onstage in the slideshow she posted along with the announcement. She added that the song was produced by Aaron Dessner, her collaborator on both folklore and evermore. It’s co-written by Scooter Carusoe, a songwriter who’s written tunes for Kenny Chesney, Rascal Flatts, Darius Rucker, Chris Janson and Brett Eldredge.

“You All Over Me (From the Vault)” drops at midnight E.T.

HI. I wanted to let you know that the first “From the Vault” song I’m releasing from Fearless (Taylor’s Version) comes out tomorrow at midnight eastern. It’s called You All Over Me (From The Vault). pic.twitter.com/0GdNXHvPM0 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 24, 2021

By Andrea Dresdale & Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.