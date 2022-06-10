Maren Morris sings “Hummingbird” with her bassist, fellow new mom Annie Clements on first night of tour

ABC

After two years of pandemic cancellations, Maren Morris officially launched her 2022 Humble Quest tour in Raleigh, North Carolina, Thursday night.

After the kickoff show on the tour, she posted a string of photos and video on social media, showcasing the crowd, the set list and a dress made out of shimmering green discs. “Get that coin,” Maren wrote, alongside a snapshot of her modeling the outfit by her trailer.

In one particularly powerful moment during her show, Maren brought her longtime bassist and backing vocalist Annie Clements up to the front of the stage. The two shared a microphone as they sang “Hummingbird,” a song that Maren wrote for her son, Hayes, on the day she found out she was pregnant.

The song choice was especially poignant because Maren and Annie were actually pregnant at the same time: Hayes was born in March 2020, while Annie’s daughter Noura was born that June.

Back when both artists were pregnant, Maren shared her thoughts on the importance of creating work spaces where women didn’t have to choose between starting families and furthering their careers.

“I never wanted my people to have to choose. I think it’s a great conversation to have if you’re an artist that employs women,” she said. “So let’s shred for 90 minutes and then go rock these babes to sleep on the bus with a glass of wine.”

It may be a couple years later than planned, but those dreams are finally becoming a reality: Hayes is on tour with her this year.

