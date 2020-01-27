Maren Morris takes to Tennessee farm for relaxing baby moon

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAMaren Morris is taking some well-deserved R&R before her baby's arrival.

"The Bones" singer shared on Instagram that she's currently on a baby moon at the scenic Blackberry Farm in Tennessee. Maren posted a photo of herself cupping her pregnant belly as she looks off into the distance on a beautiful waterfront deck overlooking a forest of trees. "Back at the farm. #babymoon," she writes next to the serene photo.

Many of her famous pals shared positive comments, including Lindsay Ell, who writes, "You are a goddess," while Jana Kramer adds, "Stunning."

Pistol Annies' Ashley Monroe chimed in with a simple "Gorge," with Randy Houser adding, "Love it. Excited for you and @ryanhurd."

Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town, RaeLynn and model Lily Aldridge were among the others who sent encouraging words to the star.

Maren announced in October 2019 that she's expecting a baby boy with husband Ryan Hurd. The baby is due in spring.

