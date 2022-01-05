Maren Morris teases more “Circles” with stills from her upcoming new music video

ABC

Before she drops her new song, “Circles Around This Town,” on Friday, Maren Morris is continuing to tease the new material on social media.

“Thank God I was an optimist,” Maren writes on social media. “‘Circles Around This Town’ music video out Friday.”

The singer then includes a series of shots which appear to be still images from the soon-to-be-released video. The first is a photo of her sunbathing on a car, wearing the same tassel crop top that she wore in the song’s initial tease.

The next photos find Maren carrying a huge birthday cake. In another, she’s sitting in front of an old-school, early 2000s-era desktop computer with a pop-up box on the screen reading “Are you sure you want to delete all feelings?” The final shot is of Maren in the driver’s seat of a car, fuzzy dice hanging from the rear-view mirror.

Maren has been hinting at her next studio album — her third to date — for a while now. Her last album was 2019’s Girl, which produced three singles, including the crossover mega-hit “The Bones.” Most recently, Maren topped country charts with her duet with her husband Ryan Hurd, “Chasing After You.”

