Maren Morris teases new song, “Background Music”

Maren Morris is revving up fans’ appetite for new music by teasing another track.

On Monday, the superstar took to Tik Tok to share a snippet of her next song release. Titled “Background Music,” the chorus features a slow guitar melody layered with Maren’s dreamy vocals. “You and I/Can dance our way through it/And I love you ’til all that we are/Is background music,” she sings, drawing out each note.

“Is a full chorus a leak?” Maren ponders in the caption, tagging both country music and pop music in the hashtags, alongside the name of her upcoming album, Humble Quest.

Maren set the tone for the project with the release of lead single, “Circles Around This Town,” earlier this month, which is currently climbing its way through the top 30 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Humble Quest is set to drop on March 25.

