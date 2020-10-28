Maren Morris, The Highwomen and more sign on for Play On benefit special

ABC/Image Group LA

Maren Morris, The Highwomen and Yola have joined the all-genre, all-star lineup of CBS’ just-announced benefit concert Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Change.

The one-hour special will benefit the NAACP Legal Defense & Education Fund as well as non-profit organization WhyHunger. The concert will aim to support causes fighting for racial, social and food justice.



Hosted by actor Kevin Bacon and rapper and talk show host Eve, the Play On Benefit will also feature performances from Snoop Dogg, Slick Rick, Bon Jovi, Sheryl Crow, Jon Batiste and Machine Gun Kelly, with more acts to be announced.

The line-ups will air from iconic stages in Los Angeles, New York and Nashville, with the show’s country artists performing from Music City’s Bluebird Cafe.



It’s not the first time in recent weeks Maren has signed on to perform for a concert enacting social change. She recently endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden during the “I Will Vote” concert, offering an impassioned speech that laid out her reasons for voting for Biden in this year’s general election.

You can watch the Play On Benefit by tuning into CBS on Sunday, December 5 at 9PM ET.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.