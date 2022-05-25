Maren Morris, Tim McGraw, Mickey Guyton react to Texas school shooting: “There are no words

ABC

Maren Morris, Tim McGraw and Mickey Guyton are among the celebrities who turned to social media to share their shock and horror following a mass shooting at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school Tuesday. The shooting claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults.

“Imagine you walk down a hall & an entire class…GONE,” wrote Maren, adding that the number of child fatalities amounted to the size of a small school class. “I’ve already lost track of which shooting happened even a year ago. The victim’s families haven’t and never will.”

“There are no words. I’m broken and terrified,” Mickey wrote. “As a mother, when is enough enough.” Mickey and Maren hail from the state where the shooting took place.

Tim posted a lengthy message to his social media, expressing his sorrow for the families who lost children and sharing some of his thoughts on the prevalence of mass shootings in America.

“Divisive rhetoric has done zero to help this problem — it’s only made it worse,” he wrote. “For one minute, let’s set aside our idealistic views and concentrate on the kind of world we want our children to grow up in.”

He added, “This shouldn’t have been acceptable 20 years ago, 4 years ago or one week ago. This SHOULD NOT be acceptable. This is not normal.”

The shooting took place at Robb Elementary School. The 18-year-old suspect, identified by law enforcement sources and Gov. Greg Abbott as Salvador Ramos, a student at Uvalde High School, is also dead.

