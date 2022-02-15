Maren Morris, Walker Hayes, Thomas Rhett & more announced as ACM Awards performers

Academy of Country Music

Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Walker Hayes and Chris Stapleton are on the star-studded list of performers set to take the stage at the ACM Awards next month.

There will also be collaborative performances from Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde of their duet, “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” which is nominated for Music Event and Video of the Year, and Parmalee and Blanco Brown featuring Brooke Eden, who topped the charts last year with “Just the Way.”

Breland, who’s featured with Hardy on Dierks Bentley‘s single “Beers on Me,” will perform his new song, “Praise the Lord,” which recently went viral on TikTok. Additional performances will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 57th annual show will be co-hosted by Dolly Parton and 2021 ACM New Male Artist of the Year, Jimmie Allen, and New Female Artist of the Year Gabby Barrett.

The commercial-free show will be streamed live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Amazon Prime Video on March 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

