Maren Morris will bring the country to NYC for 2020 Governors Ball Music Festival

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAMaren Morris will represent the country genre at the 2020 Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City, which features a lineup of over 65 artists. Now in its 10th year, the festival will return to Randall’s Island Park from June 5-7.

One of country’s fastest-rising young artists, Maren has also proven her talents for genre blending and reaching a wide array of audiences. She scored a massive crossover hit in 2018 with “The Middle,” a collaboration with producer Zedd and electronic duo Grey that marked Maren’s first #1 on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart.

The 2020 Governors Ball will offer Maren a chance to further stretch her legs outside of country music. She’ll perform alongside a number of megastars from all genres. Miley Cyrus, neo-psychedelic group Tame Impala and hip-hop legend Missy Elliot are just a few of the performers set to take the stage.

By this summer, Maren’s tour family will have gotten a little bigger: She and her husband, Ryan Hurd, are expecting their first child in late March.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.