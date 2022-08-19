Maren Morris & Zedd return with “Make You Say”

ABC

Maren Morris and Zedd are hoping for “The Middle” magic to strike twice on their new collaboration, “Make You Say.”

The song was co-written by Zedd, Maren, Charlie Puth, songwriter/producer Jkash and BEAUZ: brothers Bernie and Johan Yang. Zedd had been working on the song with BEAUZ for three or four years, Billboard reports, and then Charlie got involved. Maren recorded a demo of the track, and then the two met in Nashville to record the final version.

Speaking about “Make You Say” to Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Maren says, “I think when you just feel it in your gut, you’d be stupid not to say yes…a great song is a great song. So I’m very flattered and honored to be a part of it.”

Zedd notes, “I think Maren‘s voice just has everything that a good voice needs. It’s got character. You immediately can tell who it is. She has this amazing rasp, which to me is always a bit of emotion that I look for.”

The video for “Make You Say” debuts later this morning.

Back in 2018, “The Middle,” by Zedd, Maren and the electronic duo known as Grey, reached number five on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s been certified six-times Platinum, and scored two Grammy nominations.

