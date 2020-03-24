Mark Cuban believes the NBA could return in May

It has been almost a month without the NBA, and it is still not known when the season will return.

Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban, said he believes the 2019-2020 NBA season could be back by May! “Hopefully by the middle of May, we’re starting to get back to normal and the NBA is playing games,” Cuban said, via WFAA’s Mike Leslie. “Maybe not with fans, but we’re playing it because sports plays such an important role. You know, people want something to cheer for, people want something to rally around, people want something to be excited about. “… I mean you know no one has perfect information right now, and so all decisions are tough. But, you know, if I had to guess based off the people I’ve talked to at the CDC and other places — I would say that the over-under would be June 1, and I’m taking the under.”

Cuban says once scientist find a way to for the population to cope with the coronavirus, the league will “have a path out” of its hiatus.