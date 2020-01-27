Martin County authorities investigating suspicious death

Authorities are currently investigating the death of a man in his late 20’s who was found on the bank of a lake Saturday.

The victim was found sometime in the afternoon on the bank of the Okeechobee waterway in Port Mayaca by a group of people who were visiting the lake.

Officials say that though the victim was discovered on Saturday, medical examiners believe the victim may have actually died on Monday.

Not much is known about the incident at this time but authorities did report that they find the circumstances surrounding the death suspicious.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.