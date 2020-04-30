Martin County public schools to hold ‘traditional’ high school graduation ceremonies

Public schools in Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties announced that they will be holding virtual graduations, while Martin County public schools announced they will postpone their traditional high school graduation ceremonies until late July.

Superintendent Laurie Gaylord made the announcement on Thursday via a YouTube video.

Gaylord said “The Martin County School District is committed to doing everything possible to celebrate the most significant senior milestone, graduation, in a way that honors your individual and collective accomplishments,”…”We are committed to providing you with the traditional ceremonies you have overwhelmingly asked for, earned, and deserve,”

School district officials will seek input from public health experts about how to safely hold the ceremonies.