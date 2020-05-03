Martin Prepares to Reopen Beaches with Fears of Traffic from South

As beaches reopen across the Florida peninsula, some residents in those parts of the state are concerned about a possible invasion from heavily-populated South Florida.

The Martin County Commission voted Friday to reopen most of its beaches beginning Monday, May 4, despite concerns that people from Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties could drive up I-95 for a day of sun and sand.

Although Gov. Ron DeSantis last week announced a partial reopening of the state, he excluded the three South Florida counties, which have the state’s highest numbers of COVID-19 cases.

“There may be 20 counties that have opened up their beaches — the big difference is those counties are not adjacent to the three most infected counties in Florida,” says Martin County Commissioner Sarah Heard, who voted against reopening the beaches at Friday’s commission meeting. “There’s 6 million people living to the immediate south of us. … It would be reckless, in my estimation, to open up our beaches right now.”