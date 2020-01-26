Martin Sheriff’s Deputy Injured in Crash While Helping Another Accident Victim

A Martin County Sheriff’s Deputy has been severely injured, after stopping to help a crash victim while he was off duty, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputy Shawn Green, a 20-year veteran of the MCSO, stopped to help the person on Saturday around 1:30 a.m. on State Road 74 west of State Road 69. He called dispatchers to report the crash and started to help the vehicle’s occupant.

When an Indiantown MCSO unit arrived, they found the deputy laying in the road with severe injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. A second crash occurred as a result of the first one, and the off-duty deputy was airlifted to Lawnwood Hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office says the driver of the vehicle involved in the second crash was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol is now investigating the crash.