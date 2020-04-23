Masks meant for Miami-Dade firefighters confiscated by feds

The director of emergency management for Miami-Dade County announced that a shipment of 1 million face masks en route to South Florida for firefighters were confiscated last week by the federal government.

Frank Rollason told WLRN on Wednesday that the masks were for firefighters who planned to begin at-home new coronavirus testing for homebound Miami-Dade residents who can’t make it to drive-thru testing sites.

The reason they have been confiscated by the feds is because officials say bringing too much personal protective equipment into coronavirus hotspots can have the “unintended consequence” of disruption supply chains deliveries to other ares of the country, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Officials must order in masks in smaller quantities.

Miami-Dade County currently has the largest number of confirmed cases in Florida, with almost 10,300 as of Thursday morning.