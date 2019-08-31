Mass Shooting in Odessa, TX, Suspect Dead

Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon in two West Texas cities with at least one suspect reported to be roaming the streets of Odessa, Texas, and nearby Midland, police said.

At least one person was killed and about 10 have been injured, said Devin Sanchez, director of communications for the city of Odessa.

Police there believe there is one shooter who is dead, but they are still coordinating with other agencies, she said.

President Donald Trump has been briefed about the attacks and is monitoring the situation, White House communications officials said.

Odessa police said on Facebook earlier, “A subject (possibly 2) is currently driving around Odessa shooting at random people. At this time there are multiple gunshot victims. The suspect just hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck and was last seen in the area of 38th and Walnut.”

Again, it is confirmed that the active shooter was shot and killed at the synergy in Odessa there is no active shooter at this time.