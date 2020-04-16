Matching sweatpants and airplane arms: Carrie Underwood shares sweet quarantine family moment

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LACarrie Underwood and her husband, former hockey pro Mike Fisher, are self-isolating at home with their two sons, five-year-old Isaiah and one-year-old Jacob, the superstar family is making the most of their time at home together.

Carrie shared an adorable photo of her husband and children on Instagram, captioning the post, “Mornings at the Fisher house” along with two airplane emojis.

The image shows Mike on the floor, holding up each child on one arm; Isaiah holds out both arms, pretending to be an airplane. Isaiah and Mike also appear to be wearing matching sweatpants in the snapshot.

Earlier this week, Carrie offered up her contribution to the popular social media trend, #IStayHomeFor, saying that she's social-distancing to keep her boys safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carrie heeded the call to participate in the challenge from Dolly Parton, and subsequently passed the baton to two more A-List country couples: Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman.

