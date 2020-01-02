Matt Stell brings "Prayed for You" to 'Good Morning America' on Friday

RECORDS/Arista Nashville

Matt Stell is kicking off 2020 with his first appearance on Good Morning America.

The Arkansas native will perform his breakthrough hit, "Prayed for You," the only debut single to top Billboard's country chart in 2019. You can tune in to watch Friday starting at 7 a.m. on ABC.

Later this month, Matt sets his Everywhere But On Tour in motion January 24 in San Diego, California. "Everywhere But On" is both the title track of Matt's EP, as well as his new single.

