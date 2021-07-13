Matt Stell entertains U.S. service members overseas for the 4th of July weekend

Midtown Motion

Earlier this month, over the Independence Day weekend, Matt Stell made his first trip overseas to perform for U.S. service members. The rising star gave several live shows at Al Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi in the Persian Gulf.

Matt’s set list included his back-to-back number-one hits, his 2019 debut “Prayed for You” and hit follow-up, “Everywhere but On.” Both songs come off the singer’s debut EP, which is also titled Everywhere but On.

He also performed his current single, “That Ain’t Me No More,” which broke country radio’s top 40 last month.

Before his breakout country success, Matt spent time pursuing other career dreams: He played college basketball at Drury University, and nearly pursued a pre-med program after being accepted to Harvard University. Still, getting the chance to perform overseas for military members was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, the singer says.

“This doesn’t happen to me often, but I really can’t find the words to express what this trip has meant to me,” Matt admits. “I am so thankful for the opportunity and I will never forget the experience.”

