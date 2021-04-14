Matt Stell finds pop success with “Prayed for You,” but reveals there was a price to pay

Dustin Haney

“Prayed for You” will forever be the song that put Matt Stell on the map, and now, the Arkansas native’s debut single has turned him into a bit of a pop star.

This week, the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers named the 2019 release one of its Most Performed Songs during its virtual ASCAP Pop Music Awards 2021, alongside tunes by the likes of Post Malone, The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, and more.

Looking back, Matt says there’s no overestimating the effect “Prayed for You” had on his life.

“I knew that when we wrote the song, that that song was good,” he reflects, “but I didn’t know that it was gonna be what it was.”

“So it surprised even me with what it did and how it changed my life and how busy I got to [be] living the dream,” he continues. “You know, I went from a guy in a… van and trailer playing anywhere that I could to now being able to tour around a bunch and be as busy as we are.”

Ironically, even though “Prayed for You” is about finding lasting love, it complicated Matt’s own personal life.

“At the same time, there was also… I guess sort of downside to it a little bit,” he tells ABC Audio, “because from all the demands that it made of me… there was a price to pay personally, just from a relationship standpoint.”

“I think things worked out the way they were supposed to, but that doesn’t mean it was easy,” he adds.

Matt’s currently on the Everywhere But Home Tour, named for his second number one, “Everywhere But On,” as his followup single, “That Ain’t Me No More,” makes its way up the chart.

