Matt Stell, Jameson Rodgers and Ray Fulcher sign on for Musicians on Call livestream

Matt Stell, Jameson Rodgers and Ray Fulcher are teaming up to support Musicians on Call (MOC).

The “Prayed For You” and “Cold Beer Calling My Name” singers, along with hit songwriter Ray — who’s co-penned several Luke Combs hits including “When it Rains it Pours” and “Does to Me” — are all performing in the round at the famed Bluebird Cafe in Nashville for On Call at The Bluebird Cafe.

The virtual concert is to benefit Musicians on Call, an organization that brings music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities across the country. Tickets are $20 and attendance will be limited. Throughout the show, viewers will be able to send requests and donations to the singers.

Additionally, healthcare personnel at MOC facilities are invited to view the livestream as a thank-you for their hard work and dedication.

On Call at The Bluebird Cafe streams on StageIt on March 21 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

