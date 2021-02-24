Matt Stell launching Everywhere But Home Tour on Friday

Dustin Haney

Matt Stell is heading back out on tour.

The “Everywhere But On” singer turned to Twitter on Wednesday to share that he is hitting the road with Teddy Robb and Chris Bandi on his headlining Everywhere But Home Tour.

The 15-date run kicks off on Friday at The Stockyard in Holiday, Florida and continues through May 7 where it wraps in Jackson, Tennessee. Along the way, Stell and crew will make stops in Nashville, Birmingham, Alabama, Columbia, South Carolina and more.

A publicist for Stell confirms to ABC News Radio that local COVID-19 restrictions and precautions will all be adhered to.

“It’s official—the boys and I are saddling up and hitting the road again. I’ve been waiting a long time to say that,” the chart-topping singer professes on Instagram. “2020 knocked us on our a**es. In 2021 we fight back by having all the fun we didn’t get to have and then some…Be ready. The future’s coming and it’s looking BRIGHT.”

Tickets go on sale Friday at noon local time. Visit Stell’s website for more info.

Hitting the road w/ @TeddyRobb & @ChrisBandi! Been waiting a long time to say that. Typed this out in all caps first b/c that’s how I feel right now, but it was hard to read & looked annoying. But I mean it that hard. Tix on sale Friday at noon local time: https://t.co/EQrwbwZ8NO pic.twitter.com/hLS7YesP78 — Matt Stell (@MattStellMusic) February 24, 2021

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.