Matt Stell surprises couples' whose weddings are delayed with acoustic 'Prayed for You'

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAThe COVID-19 pandemic has led to the postponement and cancellation of many weddings, but that isn't stopping Matt Stell from celebrating a pair of couples who chose his song as the backdrop for their special day.

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson has been connecting with brides via social media as a way to uplift them during these trying times. During a joint video call with two couples, Angelina and Jared, and Katelynn and Kaleb, Sadie got the details on their wedding plans, learning that both had selected Matt's number-one hit, "Prayed For You," as their first dance song.

She then surprised the couples with Matt himself, who was equipped with his guitar to deliver an acoustic performance of the song. Katelynn became emotional as she FaceTimed with Kaleb, who's in the military and currently deployed.

"I just want to tell you how much I appreciate you making that song a part of the day that's special. I know it's going to all work out," Matt encouraged the couples. "Maybe a little differently than maybe you had it envisioned, but it's all going to work out."

"Prayed for You" is Matt's debut single and became his first number one when it topped the charts in 2019.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



