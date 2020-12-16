Matt Stell to perform free virtual concert on Sunday

Dustin Haney

In celebration of his latest #1 single, “Everywhere But On,” Matt Stell is performing a free virtual concert for fans.

The country star is taking the showcase next level by partnering with Lemonade.TV to present the show in 3D spatial audio as part of the app’s “Sunday Sessions” concert series. His set was recorded live using 3D sound technology to create an immersive experience for the listener.

In addition to performing his hit songs and tracks off his latest EP Better Than That, fans will also be able to engage in a live chat with Matt.

The show streams on December 20 at 8 p.m. ET on Lemonade.TV and the corresponding app.

“Everywhere But On” follows Matt’s first #1 hit, “Prayed For You.”

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.