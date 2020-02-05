Matt Stell's "Prayed for You" to Give a Damn

Matthew Berinato

Matthew BerinatoFirst he “Prayed for You,” and now, Matt Stell wants you to Give a Damn.

That’s the name of the new foundation created by the Arkansas-born hitmaker, which he launched this week with a pop-up show at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in Nashville. Fans at the concert responded so well to the idea that they raised nearly $1,500 to give to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

“A wise man once told me,” Matt explains, “that the only thing you have to do to make the world a better place is to just give a damn. And that always meant something to me. And that’s why I called our new cause the Give A Damn Foundation.”

“So what’s the Give A Damn Foundation?” he continues. “Well basically, it’s our way to give back. Because the way I see it -- I get to live my dream everyday playing music all over the country, and we want to make other peoples’ dreams come true.”

Matt’s already made plans to support Doctors Without Borders and the Humane Society through the Give a Damn Foundation. You can help the cause by buying a five-dollar wristband at MattStell.com.

“Everywhere but On,” Matt’s follow-up to his chart-topping first single, “Prayed for You,” is currently making its way up the chart. Everywhere But On is also the title track of his EP that’s out now, as he works on his full-length debut.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.