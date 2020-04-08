Mayor in Hawaii calls Boynton Beach man a “covidiot”

A mayor in Hawaii is calling a Florida man accused of trying to disregard Hawaii’s traveler quarantine rule a “covidiot.”

Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami says he may be the first elected official to use it in public amid the coronavirus pandemic.

31-year-old Bobby Edwards, of Boynton Beach, Florida, was arrested after landing on the island without proof of accommodations. Edwards “was exhibiting belligerent behavior toward airport personnel and toward officers during his arrest,” police said.

A statewide order requires those who arrived in the islands to quarantine for 14 days.

Kawakami said the recent arrests of Edwards and two other “covidiots” sends a message that Kauai is fighting to protect residents from the spreading coronavirus.