Mayor of Weston tests positive for the Coronavirus

Officials in the City of Weston, Florida have reported that Mayor Daniel J. Stermer has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The city posted the news on it’s Twitter feed Sunday night after the mayor received his test results.

Our Mayor Daniel J. Stermer has tested positive for #Coronavirus. Sick since 3/31 he has been in quarantine and received his test results tonight. He will stay in quarantine until 4/14 at min. Always the optimist & fighter, he continues to work from home. #Weston @browardleague pic.twitter.com/Nuk793rqP0 — City of Weston (@CityofWeston) April 6, 2020

According to the report, Mayor Stermer began feeling ill on March 31st, and isolated himself while he waited for his test results.

The mayor says he will continue to quarantine himself and work from home until April 14th.