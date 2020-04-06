Mayor of Weston tests positive for the Coronavirus

Officials in the City of Weston, Florida have reported that Mayor Daniel J. Stermer has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The city posted the news on it’s Twitter feed Sunday night after the mayor received his test results.

According to the report, Mayor Stermer began feeling ill on March 31st, and isolated himself while he waited for his test results.

The mayor says he will continue to quarantine himself and work from home until April 14th.

