Mayor of Wilton Manors Suddenly Dies at 41

Justin Flippen, the mayor of Wilton Manors, died suddenly Tuesday. Flippen was 41. He was elected mayor in 2018 after serving 10 years as a city commissioner. City officials said that Flippen apparently was driving to Tuesday evening’s City Commission meeting when he became ill and died.

A spokesperson for the city of Wilton Manors confirmed the news of Flippen’s passing and said those close to him said he suffered a “medical episode.”

