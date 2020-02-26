Mayor of Wilton Manors Suddenly Dies at 41

Justin Flippen, the mayor of Wilton Manors, died suddenly Tuesday. Flippen was 41. He was elected mayor in 2018 after serving 10 years as a city commissioner. City officials said that Flippen apparently was driving to Tuesday evening’s City Commission meeting when he became ill and died.

Like all of us who knew him, I am devastated by the news of Justin Flippen’s passing. Justin was a fine public servant, a wonderful person, and a dear friend. My thoughts are with his family as we all mourn this tragic loss. May Justin rest in peace. https://t.co/eL7Woc4xFR — Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) February 26, 2020

A spokesperson for the city of Wilton Manors confirmed the news of Flippen’s passing and said those close to him said he suffered a “medical episode.”