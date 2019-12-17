McConnell rejects Schumer’s witness list before Trump impeachment trial starts

U.S. Senate Republican majority leader Mitch McConnell scoffed at the Senate minority leader’s letter requesting that new witnesses be allowed to testify in the expected Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

McConnell, speaking on the Senate floor Tuesday morning told the assembled Senators that he received a letter from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer asking to talk about potential witnesses for a Senate impeachment trial.

McConnell said the letter is evidence that Democrats are hurriedly trying to fortify an argument that covers up the vast number of deficiencies in their impeachment effort.

McConnell said, “Maybe the house’s public proceedings have left the democratic leader with the same impression they have left many of us, that from everything we can tell, House Democrats’ slapdash impeachment inquiry has failed to come anywhere near, anywhere near the bar for impeaching a duly elected president.”

He also argued that: “It is not the Senate’s job to leap into the breach and search desperately for ways to get to guilty,” McConnell said in remarks prepared for deliver on the Senate floor, saying it was the job of the House of Representatives to build a case.

“If House Democrats’ case is this deficient, this thin, the answer is not for the judge and jury to cure it here in the Senate,” he said.