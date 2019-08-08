McConnell: Senate Will Consider Gun Background Checks

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he wants Congress to consider new legislation expanding federal background checks, as well as other gun violence measures, when lawmakers return this fall. He added, “Background checks and red flags will probably lead the discussion.”

McConnell told a Kentucky radio station that he and President Trump discussed several ideas, and that the President is “anxious to get an outcome and so am I.” However, McConnell does not plan to call senators back to Washington early to work on the issue.

Meanwhile, more than 200 mayors are asking the Senate to return early from its recess in order to act on gun safety legislation following last weekend’s mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that left 31 people dead.

A letter from the mayors to McConnell and the Democratic leader, Chuck Schumer, reads, “Our nation can no longer wait for our federal government to take the actions necessary to prevent people who should not have access to firearms from being able to purchase them.” They are urging the Senate to vote on two House-passed bills that would expand background checks for gun sales. The letter was signed by El Paso, Texas, Mayor Dee Margo, Dayton, Ohio, Mayor Nan Whaley and the mayors of other cities and towns where mass shootings have occurred, including Orlando and Parkland, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Annapolis, Maryland.

GOP senators are also considering some changes to the existing federal background checks system that would be similar to the so-called “fix-NICS” law that was signed last year and improved the National Instant Criminal Background Check system. In addition, they are debating whether to strengthen penalties for hate crimes.

However, Schumer told reporters this week, “We Democrats are not going to settle for half-measures so Republicans can feel better and try to push the issue of gun violence off to the side.”

On the other hand, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who along with Republican Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, is pushing a bill to expand background checks, says, “At this point in time leadership comes from President Trump.”