MCSO: 14-year-old Shot by Teen Friend in Indiantown

(Indiantown, Fla.) The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old boy is dead after he was fatally shot while visiting his friend Sunday evening in Indiantown.

Officials said the incident occurred inside a home on SW 172nd Avenue just after 6 p.m.

The victim was visiting his friend at his home when he was allegedly shot by that juvenile.

The young victim was taken to Tradition Medical Center where he died a short time later.

The teenager who shot the victim is being interviewed.

Detectives and the the state attorney’s office are investigating.