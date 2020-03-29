MCSO: Man Tells Deputies He Has Coronavirus, Coughs on Them

A Treasure Coast man who deputies say coughed on them after he told them he is COVID-19 positive finds himself behind bars.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Christian Perez was initially stopped for a suspected DUI charge and was taken into custody for reckless driving.

That is when things took an unexpected turn.

Deputies say Perez then told them he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was subsequently given a face mask.

While in custody, the man took the mask off and began intentionally coughing toward deputies.

23-yr old man who told arresting deputy he had COVID-19, then intentionally began coughing towards the officer is charged with Threat to a Public Servant. Sheriff William Snyder says such acts against his deputies will be met with zero tolerance. See MCSO FB for details. pic.twitter.com/7O5onyqSQz — MartinCountySheriff (@MartinFLSheriff) March 29, 2020

Sheriff William Snyder says members of law enforcement encounter enough dangers daily without having to deal with such actions.

“We have zero tolerance for this despicable behavior, and anyone who threatens the health and lives of my deputies will face the maximum charges,” the sheriff adds.

Perez is charged with assault on a deputy and threatening a public servant.