MCSO: Man who shot and killed FHP trooper identified as Franklin Reed III

WPTV News Reports:

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who shot and killed a Florida Highway Patrol trooper on Wednesday as 30-year-old Franklin Reed III of Palm Bay in Central Florida.

FHP said Trooper Joseph Bullock was assisting Reed, who had a disabled vehicle in the northbound lanes of I-95 in Martin County. Reed suddenly opened fire, killing Trooper Bullock.

Witnesses said Reed was angry over having to pay to tow his car, and that’s why he shot the 42-year-old trooper.

According to FHP, an off-duty Riviera Beach police officer who was passing by engaged the suspect and fatally shot him.

On Thursday, MCSO released this statement, saying it’s taking over the investigation into the homicide of Trooper Bullock:

“Over the next few days, our criminal investigations detectives will continue to work closely with the State Attorney’s Office as they question witnesses, and begin the process of seeking and conducting search warrants on the vehicles involved in this homicide, including Trooper Bullock’s patrol car and Reed’s SUV. This is still an active investigation, and there is much work to be done.”

The sheriff’s office added it anticipates holding a news conference next week to provide an update on the case.

Trooper Bullock spent his entire 19-year career with FHP’s Troop L in Fort Pierce, and was also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Flags are at half staff and a small memorial of flowers and balloons is growing on Thursday outside the Florida Highway Patrol’s headquarters in Fort Pierce to honor the trooper.

Funeral plans have not been announced.