Meat Shortage Expected due to Coronavirus

Food experts are warning consumers about a meat shortage in just two weeks.

They say only big box retailers will likely get enough, leaving shelves empty at grocery stores.

We're inching closer to a meat shortage. Prices are getting weird https://t.co/QzgRdSK7ZS — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) April 23, 2020

This comes as Tyson Foods prepares to close its largest pork plant in Iowa tomorrow after a coronavirus outbreak.

The company is warning “millions of pounds of meat” will disappear from the supply chain as the pandemic forces more processing plants to shut down.