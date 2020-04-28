Meat Shortage Expected due to Coronavirus

Food experts are warning consumers about a meat shortage in just two weeks.

They say only big box retailers will likely get enough, leaving shelves empty at grocery stores.

This comes as Tyson Foods prepares to close its largest pork plant in Iowa tomorrow after a coronavirus outbreak.

The company is warning “millions of pounds of meat” will disappear from the supply chain as the pandemic forces more processing plants to shut down.

