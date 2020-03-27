Medical Examiner: South Florida Doctor Dies from COVID-19

A South Florida doctor is the first medical professional in the region to die from the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Alex Hsu, who once practiced internal medicine at Northwest Medical Center in Margate, died from the virus, Broward County Medical Examiner Dr. Craig Mallak said Thursday.

The 67-year-old doctor is the fourth person from Broward County to die as a result of COVID-19.

Broward County has the second-most confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.

Dr. Alex Hsu, an internist in Margate for more than 35 years, is the latest casualty of the coronavirus in South Florida.

The medical examiner has confirmed that Dr. Hsu died Wednesday night from complications related to the new coronavirus.

The Broward County Office of Medical Examiner and Trauma Services listed Dr. Alex Hsu’s cause of death as COVID-19 and listed the manner of death as natural.

Dr. Craig Mallak said no autopsy was performed.

According to sharecare.com, he graduated from the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine in 1982 and completed a residency at the University of Louisville.

“Our community was very saddened by the news of Dr. Alex Hsu. He was very genuine. He never denied anyone without insurance,” family friend Lana Van said in a statement.