Medley Mayor Poses in Photo with Man in Blackface

Photos obtained by Local 10 News in Miami show a man in blackface at an event held by the Medley Police Department.

The incident occurred at an annual fashion show for senior citizens. The theme: African Safari.
The man in blackface was also wearing a tribal-like costume and holding a spear.
Smiling in a photo with the man was Medley Mayor Roberto Martell.

