Medley Mayor Poses in Photo with Man in Blackface

Photos obtained by Local 10 News in Miami show a man in blackface at an event held by the Medley Police Department.
NAACP RESPONDS TO BLACKFACE PHOTOS: Photos obtained by Local 10 News show a man in blackface at an event held by the Medley Police Department. Smiling in one photo with the man was Medley Mayor Roberto Martell. https://t.co/rBJbK835ju
— WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) September 26, 2019
The incident occurred at an annual fashion show for senior citizens. The theme: African Safari.
The man in blackface was also wearing a tribal-like costume and holding a spear.
Smiling in a photo with the man was Medley Mayor Roberto Martell.