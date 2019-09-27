Medley Mayor Poses in Photo with Man in Blackface

Photos obtained by Local 10 News in Miami show a man in blackface at an event held by the Medley Police Department.

The incident occurred at an annual fashion show for senior citizens. The theme: African Safari.

The man in blackface was also wearing a tribal-like costume and holding a spear.

Smiling in a photo with the man was Medley Mayor Roberto Martell.