Megan Moroney On New Music, Her Upcoming Rib Round Up Performance And More

New artist Megan Moroney went from singing covers in college to penning an original song as part of an opportunity to open for Chace Rice, and ultimately paving a road to Nashville.

Since the release of “Tennessee Orange” Moroney’s been linked to dating Morgan Wallen as fans tried to discover who the “shirt” belonged to as referenced in the song, a question Megan has been avoiding.

I was not about to comment on something she’s been trying to keep private, but did get to know who she is, as we all are following the release of, “I’m Not Pretty.”