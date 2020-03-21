Member of Mike Pence’s team test positive for the coronavirus

According to the White House, a member of Vice President Mike Pence’s team has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Vice President Pence’s spokeswoman Katie Miller, spoke about the incident on Friday.

Miller reported that though the staff member does work for the Vice President, he or she did not have “close contact” with either the vice president or President Donald Trump.

Miller also says that they are now in the process of contacting everyone who may have had contact with the staff member in accordance with CDC guidelines and that VP Pence’s office was also notified about the development on Friday evening.