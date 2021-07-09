“Memory”: Kane Brown’s new blackbear duet is a sobering look at the downside of life lived fast

Captvart

Kane Brown and his latest out-of-genre collaborator, pop songwriter/producer blackbear, share a word of warning in their new song, “Memory.” The song’s lyrics address the anxiety of living and partying in overdrive, while worrying about when the repercussions will hit.

“I wanna live life fast, I don’t know how to slow down / I wanna get high, I don’t know how to come down / Help me now, I’m running on empty / And I don’t wanna be a memory,” the pair harmonize in the chorus.

Kane and blackbear swap lead vocals throughout the track, with Kane singing, “I know this can’t be healthy / So I’m lookin’ for a way out,” in the first verse.

Per Billboard, “Memory” is headed to pop radio this Friday. The two artists co-wrote the track along with Ernest Smith, Andrew Goldstein and Joe Kirkland. They also premiered the music video for their new song on YouTube Friday afternoon, signing onto the platform for a live chat with fans shortly beforehand.

“Memory” is the latest in a long string of non-country collaborations for Kane, who’s previously shared songs with the likes of Marshmello, Khalid and Swae Lee, Becky G and Camila Cabello.

Meanwhile, Kane is continuing to dominate the country world, too. His duet single with Chris Young, “Famous Friends,” is currently a top-five hit.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.