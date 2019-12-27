'Merry Texmas, Y’all': Miranda Lambert and new husband celebrate first Christmas together

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAMiranda Lambert brought her new husband, Staten Island-born police officer Brendan McLoughlin, home to Texas for the holidays, and by the looks of it, this New Yorker is fitting in just fine.

An Instagram post shows the couple relaxing in Miranda’s home state, surrounded by family, both human and four-legged. In one snapshot, they pose for a picture alongside the singer’s brother, Luke Lambert, and his partner. All four are decked out in plaid, a Texas flag flying in the background.

“Merry Texmas Y’all!” Miranda captioned her post, adding the hashtag #soPLAIDtobehome.

Miranda is a noted animal lover and activist, so of course she didn’t forget to include her pets in the Christmas fun. One of her post’s images is a montage of pictures of her furry family, which includes dogs, cats, horses and even a couple of rabbits.

“Love from the McLoughlin herd,” wrote the “It All Comes Out in the Wash” singer.

Miranda and Brendan got hitched in a surprise wedding back in January, waiting until Valentine’s Day to let fans in on their love story. They recently appeared together on the red carpet at the 2019 CMA Awards.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.