MIA Hypes Travelers for Super Bowl LIV

(MIAMI, January 24, 2020) – If you’re one of the 30,000 passengers expected to touchdown at Miami International Airport for Super Bowl LIV, or you just happen to be passing through between now and Game Day, MIA has a few ways to get you ready for some football before you leave the airport.

To help welcome passengers when they set foot in MIA, the airport has recruited three former All-Pros to its Voices of MIA roster: Miami Dolphins legends Dan Marino, Nat Moore and Jason Taylor. Through Super Bowl Sunday, travelers will hear rotating welcome messages from the Miami Dolphins icons via MIA’s public address system.

Passengers near gate D47 have the chance to view Football Player, the iconic, hyperrealist sculpture created in 1981 by internationally renowned American artist Duane Hanson (January 17, 1925 – January 6, 1996). In the 1960s, Hanson created his own familiar technique of casting in polyester resins reinforced with fiberglass. Casting from live models, Hanson would use partial body molds which he would then assemble and perfect until the figure matched his conception.

In another throwback exhibition, MIA has partnered with Lynn and Louis Wolfson II Florida Moving Image Archives at Miami Dade College to screen video footage from the golden era of the Miami Dolphins via a set of repurposed flight information monitors in Concourse F. The display features archive video from 1966 to 1996 consisting of TV news coverage and home movies documenting the NFL’s only perfect season in 1972 by the Dolphins, their “Dolfans,” local all-time favorite players and more.

Passengers of all ages can enjoy interactive games, photo booths and giveaways at MIA’s Tailgate Party near gate D29, January 23-26 and January 30-February 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. On Super Bowl Sunday, passengers will also be able to watch the game on a jumbo screen in the tailgate area.

Looking for Super Bowl LIV gear before the game or on your way back home? More than 25 participating MIA Shops throughout MIA will be selling Super Bowl LIV merchandise, with extended hours the day after the game.

“It is a huge honor for Miami-Dade County to host the Super Bowl for a record 11th time, and we’re doing our part at MIA to help our passengers experience some of the excitement being felt throughout our community,” said Lester Sola, MIA Director and CEO.