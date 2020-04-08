Miami Beach Convention Center to convert into field hospital

The Miami Beach Convention Center will be turned into a field hospital during the coronavirus pandemic. It is not clear whether it will house coronavirus patients or serve as an overflow hospital.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will transform the newly renovated facility into a hospital by April 27.

The Miami Herald reports the decision to install 450 preliminary beds in the center was made in order to prepare the city for the worst case scenario.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber says the field hospital will hopefully sit vacant until it’s dismantled.