Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale Jointly Announce Closure of Beaches, Other Measures

Spring break is officially coming to an end at two South Florida party spots.

Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach announced jointly Sunday afternoon they are closing their beaches in an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Dean Trantalis, mayor of Fort Lauderdale, and Dan Gelber, mayor of Miami Beach, said the two cities developed a plan so that any new rules implemented by one city would not send a crush of spring breakers to the other municipality.

“We have to everything we can to minimize crowds and stop further cases of COVID-19,” said Trantalis.

He added that Fort Lauderdale Beach will be closed as of today through April 12 from Harbor Drive to north of Oakland Park Blvd.

Gelber said South Beach will be closed from 5th St to 15th St. until March 19th. Officials will decide at that time whether the beach should remain closed.

He addressed spring breakers descending on South Beach: “You have a mother, you have a grandmother and maybe a great grandmother. That virus can be extremely dangerous to them. We cannot come a petri dish for a very dangerous virus.”

The two mayors announced the policy as the number of new cases increased overnight to 109 in Florida, with 36 in Broward.