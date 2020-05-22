Miami Beaches and hotels to reopen June 1st

After much debate, commissioners in Miami Beach have agreed that they will reopen beaches to the public on June 1st.

The decision was made on Friday during a meeting where city leaders expressed that they wanted nothing more than to reopen the city but that there is also a need to exercise an abundance of caution due to the ongoing pandemic:

“We have to exercise some measure of caution because there is a natural tension between crowds and physical distancing,” Mayor Gelber said. “How do you manage that in a pandemic? The answer is carefully.”

The mayor went on to explain why the decided to open the beaches a week after Memorial Day:

“We know that Memorial Day is a traditional time for everybody to go to the beach and if we saw hundreds of thousands of people on our beaches, it would be a disaster.”

While there is a delay on when beaches will reopen, retail stores, hair salons and barbershops were allowed to reopen under the phase one reopening plan for Florida.

 

SHARE