Miami-Bound Flight Diverted After Passenger Fakes Medical Emergency

A woman who demanded a larger seat on an American Airlines flight last week is in custody, after she faked a medical condition that prompted the pilot to return to a Florida airport.

Flight crews alerted authorities when the Miami-bound flight arrived back in Pensacola early Friday morning.

A Pensacola police spokesman says the plane was evacuated because the woman refused to deplane. Authorities and the plane’s pilot were eventually able to talk the woman off the plane.

According to police, the woman was taken into custody under the state’s Baker Act, which allows authorities to hold a person who could pose a threat to themselves or others.

There were no injuries.

The airline’s website says the flight resumed its trip to Miami at about 7:30 a.m.