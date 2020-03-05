Miami commissioner to postpone Ultra Music Festival due to coronavirus

City of Miami commissioner Joe Carollo, and Mayor Francis Suarez spoke at a meeting at Miami City Hall in Coconut Grove Wednesday morning asking for the Ultra Music Festival to be postponed to protect attendees from the coronavirus.

The huge music festival that brings a ton of money to the city each year will likely be postponed until 2021.

“We’re going to be discussing with them the possibility of postponing the event, similar to what they’ve done in other parts of the world,” Suarez said. “As was mentioned, this event is very unique because you have people traveling from over 100 countries. Our decisions in the city are always going to be guided by protecting the citizens of this city.”

It is unclear if ticket buyers will get a full refund. City officials say an official announcement is expected Friday.