Miami Congressman Diaz-Balart Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, of Miami, is the first member of Congress to test positive for COVID-19, it was announced Wednesday evening.

“In an abundance of caution, after votes on Friday, March 13th, Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart decided to self-quarantine in Washington, D.C., and not return to South Florida because of his wife Tia’s preexisting conditions that put her at exceptionally high risk,” his office said in a statement.

It continued, “On Saturday evening, Congressman Diaz-Balart developed symptoms, including a fever and a headache. Just a short while ago, he was notified that he has tested positive for COVID-19. While in quarantine, Diaz-Balart has been working from his apartment in Washington, D.C.”

The congressman added that he is “feeling much better. However, it is important that everyone take this extremely seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times.”

A few congressional staffers had previously tested positive for the virus.