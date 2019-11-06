Miami Cosmetic Surgeon says Patients Suffer From “Snapchat Dysmorphia”

A Miami plastic surgeon says he is seeing signs of what he calls ‘Snapchat Dysmorphia,’ in which people try to alter their appearance to match what they look like through Snapchat filters.

‘Snapchat dysmorphia’ is a term now used for people who are fixated on looking like their filtered pictures; and willing to pay for procedures to achieve the look by taking the augmented reality of social media into the doctor’s office. Miami plastic surgeon Dr. Nirmal Nathan calls it all a growing trend.

Dr. Nathan says some patients have unreasonable expectations for what they should look like, including patients who wanted their nose to look like a dog’s snout.

So I tried a filter…